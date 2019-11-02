FY2019 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENPH. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.59.

Shares of ENPH opened at $18.83 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 98.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 130.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,592,325 in the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

