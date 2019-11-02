FY2019 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Corp Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for John Bean Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.98. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.28 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $108.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $127.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 831.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 129,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $15,551,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 21.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $12,500,000.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $32,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,603.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $150,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,497.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

