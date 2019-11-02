FY2019 EPS Estimates for Opus Bank Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPB)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Opus Bank in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62.

OPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPB opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. Opus Bank has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPB. Castine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Opus Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 609,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 321,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Opus Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,489,000 after acquiring an additional 76,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Opus Bank by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Opus Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

