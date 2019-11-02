FY2019 EPS Estimates for Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Raised by Analyst

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trueblue in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TBI. ValuEngine raised shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Trueblue in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trueblue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of TBI opened at $23.29 on Friday. Trueblue has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $892.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trueblue by 155.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Trueblue by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 40,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trueblue by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trueblue by 12.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

