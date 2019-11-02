FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc Raised by Raymond James (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst T. Hassan now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$224.86 million for the quarter.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.55 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.13.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$7.15 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 35,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$347,921.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$660,629.65. Also, Senior Officer James Porter sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.91, for a total transaction of C$134,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$965,997.07. Insiders have sold 198,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,583 in the last three months.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

