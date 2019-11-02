FY2020 EPS Estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Cut by Analyst

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) – Equities research analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. G.Research analyst M. Sykes now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. G.Research also issued estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.84 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 43.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2,319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

