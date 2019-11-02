G.Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – G.Research dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.90. G.Research also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2020 earnings at $6.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $202.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.54.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $190.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,284.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 210,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 53,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

