Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.19. 1,309,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,692. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 237.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 122.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.56.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

