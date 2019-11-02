Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLPI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.56.

Shares of GLPI opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 191,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

