Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Price Up 5.1% on Strong Earnings

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $154.52 and last traded at $154.08, approximately 632,833 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 490,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.67.

The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $53,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $249,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,499 shares of company stock worth $601,805. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,512,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,997,000 after purchasing an additional 136,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,978,000 after purchasing an additional 161,750 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 3.2% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,449,000 after purchasing an additional 154,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gartner by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,244,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gartner by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.67.

About Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.