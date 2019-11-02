GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCI Liberty, Inc. provides telecommunication services. The Company offers broadband, television, tariff information, bills payment, connection and installation and other related services. GCI Liberty, Inc. is headquartered in Alaska, North America. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GCI Liberty in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on GCI Liberty from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on GCI Liberty from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $75.00 price target on GCI Liberty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.17.

NASDAQ:GLIBA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.23. 502,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78. GCI Liberty has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47). GCI Liberty had a net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $217.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GCI Liberty will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GCI Liberty news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $64,489.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,188,000.00. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

