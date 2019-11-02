Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

In related news, Director James A. Courter acquired 56,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $397,109.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genie Energy by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 684,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 53,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. 27.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.40. 198,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,870. The company has a market cap of $208.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $61.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Genie Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNE. TheStreet downgraded Genie Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

