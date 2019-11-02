Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GNCA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 99,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,846. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $66.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth $84,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

