Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,484 shares of company stock worth $4,182,930. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,460.27.

GOOG stock opened at $1,273.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,299.31. The firm has a market cap of $874.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,233.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

