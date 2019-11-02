Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises 0.3% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $130.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.59 and its 200 day moving average is $145.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 3,545 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total value of $522,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 700 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $5,454,246 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.93.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.