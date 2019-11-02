Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC trimmed its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $1,220,000. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 89,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, VP Joseph Ketter sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $350,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $797,457.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,984. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

