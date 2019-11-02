Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 3,271 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 970.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $58.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

