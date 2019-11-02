GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, GMP Securities started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

GeoPark stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). GeoPark had a return on equity of 71.41% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 439.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 396,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,180,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 302,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 101.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 351,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 177,555 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 27.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 426,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 93,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at about $891,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

