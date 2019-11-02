Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 365,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 47.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 620,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 35.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 28.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 121,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 42,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 10.32%.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

