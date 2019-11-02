GFS Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 536.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,306 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF comprises about 1.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 324,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,517,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 134,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $70.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

