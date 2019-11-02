GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 2,310 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 3.4% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $306.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $304.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

