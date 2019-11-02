GFS Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $106.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average of $103.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $107.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

