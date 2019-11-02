GFS Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $233.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.48.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $176.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $451.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.12 and its 200 day moving average is $171.16. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

