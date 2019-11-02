GFS Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Total by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

TOT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE:TOT opened at $53.22 on Friday. Total SA has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.