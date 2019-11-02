GFS Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,477,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 353.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 272,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,230,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,024,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $10,641,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 99.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after purchasing an additional 85,099 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.65. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.08.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 73.10%.

In related news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 46,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $5,802,156.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 18,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,603 shares of company stock valued at $11,107,708. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

