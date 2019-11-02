Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,386,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,193 shares of company stock worth $712,206 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

GILD stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.66. 4,956,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,110. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

