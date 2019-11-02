Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Givaudan S.A. (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2,866.00 and last traded at $2,866.00, approximately 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,846.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,808.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,690.90.

Givaudan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

