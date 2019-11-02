Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.11 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,740,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 224,556 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 210,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 133,027 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 125,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 92,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 57,162 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

