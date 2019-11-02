Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GBCI. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.11 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $15,740,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 94.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 224,556 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 171.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 210,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 133,027 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 280.3% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 125,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 92,330 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 57,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

