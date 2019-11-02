Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.70

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at about $1,434,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 20.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 456,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

