Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.81%.

NASDAQ:GLBZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 825. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

