Glencore (LON:GLEN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLEN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Glencore to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 283.25 ($3.70).

GLEN traded up GBX 8.30 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 240.95 ($3.15). 34,867,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion and a PE ratio of 38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 239.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 262.98.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

