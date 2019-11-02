Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.12-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.48 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.97.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.35. 2,101,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,941. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total transaction of $109,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,260. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

