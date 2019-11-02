Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Short Interest Update

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 9,900,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts have commented on GLUU shares. Benchmark raised Glu Mobile to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 54,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $247,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,170.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 62.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 287,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 110,260 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 15.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 65,509 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 12.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $895.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

