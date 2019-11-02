goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Set at C$73.00 by Raymond James

goeasy (TSE:GSY) has been given a C$73.00 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of GSY stock traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$60.00. The company had a trading volume of 46,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,036. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.53. goeasy has a one year low of C$30.42 and a one year high of C$60.67. The firm has a market cap of $870.46 million and a PE ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.94, a quick ratio of 16.18 and a current ratio of 16.26.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 5.2500002 EPS for the current year.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.