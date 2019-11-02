Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR (NYSE:AIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $161.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 276.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,718. AAR has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.58.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AAR by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,276,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 17.0% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 905,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after acquiring an additional 131,777 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter valued at about $30,994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AAR by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 406,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.