Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.46.

NASDAQ GT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. 2,323,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,584. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 87,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 69.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 655,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

