Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.93. 1,214,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $755.36 million, a PE ratio of 224.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.34.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Also, insider Serena Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $460,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,307 shares of company stock valued at $30,466,280 over the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

