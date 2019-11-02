GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Receives $20.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $2,881,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $347,000.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.27. 856,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. GrafTech International has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.91% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $480.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

