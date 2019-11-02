Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

