GravityCoin (GXX) Price Reaches $0.0308 on Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $84,120.00 and $2,903.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00217313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.01413181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120630 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,728,693 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.