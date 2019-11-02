Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 7,507 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Xylem worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 116.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,530.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 500.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $376,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,339 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $79.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cfra downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

