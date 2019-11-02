Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.64 Million Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 6.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup set a $206.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.39.

In other Burlington Stores news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.67, for a total transaction of $10,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,527,324.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.23, for a total transaction of $1,091,139.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,132.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,676 shares of company stock worth $20,135,128. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BURL opened at $191.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.24. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $209.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

