Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 4,553 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Kansas City Southern worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,008,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $1,809,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 478,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.59.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average is $124.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.