Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,203 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Snap-on worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Snap-on by 7,155.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 94,521 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Snap-on by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Snap-on by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $128,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $166.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.38 and a 200-day moving average of $158.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

