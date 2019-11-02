Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,409 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of CF Industries worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,191 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,506,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,510,000 after acquiring an additional 514,001 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 299,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Rowe lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $5,099,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,872.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $4,591,665.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,117 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,200.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,343 shares of company stock worth $11,786,901 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 10.42%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

