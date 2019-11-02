Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Green Brick Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

GRBK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,747. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Summer Loveland sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $56,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

