GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of GrubHub to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.40.

GRUB stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.72. 6,146,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,601,454. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $472,422.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,340.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $766,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in GrubHub by 44.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

