Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 56,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,658. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,902,000 after buying an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,025,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 54,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 55,433 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

