Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Given “Hold” Rating at Williams Capital

Williams Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of GPOR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,040,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,843. The company has a market capitalization of $457.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks acquired 15,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

